Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back into the country following the coronavirus rampaging countries.

Expect Palliatives Soon – Wike Tells Residents

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them so as to alleviate their struggle following the total lockdown of the state over the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Lockdown Ending

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not head for a further lockdown over the novel coronavirus.

Why Foreign Countries Are Evacuating Their Citizens From Nigeria – FG

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, says there is nothing to cause worry over some countries evacuating their citizens from Nigeria. Speculations had started to build up over the evacuation of foreign citizens from the country.

Bayelsa Governor Diri Signs Executive Order On COVID-19

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has signed an Executive Order on COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Governor Udom Announces 14-day Lockdown In Akwa Ibom State

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has announced a total shutdown of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in the State.

Coronavirus: FG To Source For Protective Equipments Locally

Barely 24 hours after the federal government of Nigeria received backlashes for begging American billionaire, Elon Musk for ventilators, plans have been revealed that protective equipment for the novel coronavirus would be sources locally.

‘COVID-19 Corpses Can’t Be Claimed For Burial’ – Lai Mohammed

The minister for culture and information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says corpses of people who tested positive for coronavirus before death would not be released to the family for burial because they are contagious.

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 As Coronavirus Cases Ups

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a new report shared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its Twitter handle on Thursday, April 2, it was gathered that the number of newly confirmed cases decreased from 28 in week 12 to 19 cases in week 13, which is the reporting week.

Nigeria Faced With Unprecedented Economic Challenge – Osibanjo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has conceded that the country is currently ladened with economic woes that have never been recorded by any past government in the history of the country.