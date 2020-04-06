Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 6th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus Is Blessing In Disguise – Anthony Okogie

Former Archbishop Emeritus of Lagos, Catholic Church, Anthony Okogie says Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria is a blessing in disguise. According to Okogie, the pandemic has exposed Nigeria as a country where the quality of leadership is of low grade.

COVID-19: Osun Discharges Index Case As Oyetola Seeks 30-Days Lockdown

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has announced that the index case of coronavirus in the state has been discharged after testing negative twice to test carried out after treatment.

Niger Relaxes Curfew, Asks Civil Servants To Resume Work

Niger state government has asked the state civil servant to resume work and also announced a relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state as a measure against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lockdown: Reps Seek 2-Month Free Power Supply To Nigerians

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has announced that the lower chamber is currently proposing a bill that would ensure Nigerians enjoy two months of free electricity as the country locks down over the novel coronavirus.

Lockdown In Lagos May Be Extended – Sanwo-Olu

The 14-day lockdown currently being observed in Lagos may be extended, according to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Missing Osun Coronavirus Patient Found

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode has confirmed that the coronavirus patient that absconded from the Osun isolation centre has returned.

COVID-19: FG Seeks NASS Approval For N500Bn Intervention Fund

Following the move by the federal government of Nigeria to eradicate the novel coronavirus in the country, an approval has been sought from the National Assembly for an N500 billion intervention fund, Channels TV reports.

COVID-19: No License For 5G Has Been Issued In Nigeria

Series of conspiracy theories has been making the rounds drawing the relationship between electromagnetic waves emitted from 5g networks and the novel coronavirus.

What Chinese Doctors Are Coming To Do In Nigeria – FG

The federal government of Nigeria has come out to clarify that the 18-man Chinese medical team coming to Nigeria are coming to share their experience on how they handled the novel coronavirus in their country and not to take over the treatment of patients in the country.

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back into the country following the coronavirus rampaging countries.