Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th April 2020

Nigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus – FG

The Federal Government has expressed that Nigeria remains on the right path to conquer the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Only Buhari Can Determine Extention Of Lockdown – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended.

Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into intensive care after suffering serious coronavirus symptoms on Monday, 6th April.

Coronavirus: Ekiti State Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun the distribution of palliatives to the state residents in order to cushion the effect of the stay at home.

Makinde Expresses Disappointment With FG Conditional Cash Transfer

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed disappointment with the federal government of Nigeria’s conditional cash transfer scheme. Makinde explained that the process of identifying the poor is controversial.

Easter: FG Declares April 10th, 13th As Public Holiday

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians celebrate Easter.

COVID-19: Why I Don’t Wear Face Masks – NCDC Boss

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says he does not wear face mask during the joint briefings of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 because Nigeria is yet to develop a policy on face mask.

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks beginning from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Coronavirus: Kaduna Records Five New Cases, Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to five.

COVID-19: 385 Americans Evacuated From Nigeria

The United States of America has evacuated 385 nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic.