Nigerian Photographer Who Tested Positive For COVID 19 Discharged

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Seun O, the Nigerian photographer who tested positive for COVID-19 days after attending the 7th edition of the AMVCA, has been discharged after recovering from the disease.

Taking to his Instagram page, the photographer shared his recovery story while thanking everyone that supported him while he was a patient at Yaba Isolation Center where he received treatment.

Read Also: BREAKING: Lagos Orders All Participants Of AMVCA To Go Into Isolation

Seun wrote;

”The elephant has left the building. #covid19defeated

“Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement. I miss my #LagosCovidGang2020 (ward mates) already.

“I can’t wait till they are all out. Thank you @lagosstategovt Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commissioner of Health, what a great man.

“Thank you to everyone at IDH Yaba my favourite health care professionals. Most importantly it is time for us to beat this together. Everyone stay home and stay safe. Let’s practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.

“God bless you all.”

The elephant has left the building. #covid19defeated Firstly all glory belongs to God. I want to thank everybody that has shown support, stood in the gap in prayer, offered messages of encouragement. I miss my #LagosCovidGang2020 (ward mates) already. I can’t wait till they are all out. Thank you @lagosstategovt Special thanks to Prof Akin Abayomi the Commisioner of Health, what a great man. Thank you to everyone at IDH Yaba my favourite health care professionals. Most importantly it is time for us to beat this together. Everyone stay home and stay safe. Let’s practice social distancing and good personal hygiene. God bless you all. #COVID19 #COVID19Lagos #COVID19Nigeria #IDHYabaLagos #stayhome #staysafestayhome #isolation #coronavirussurvivers #socialdistancing #Lagos #Nigeria

