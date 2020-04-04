Nigerian System Has Sent All Our Microbiologist Into Event Planning And Baking – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has shared his thoughts on the failed Nigerian system.
Reacting to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. Seun asked where all of Nigeria’s microbiologists and virologists her.
He continued saying the system has failed them as these people have now embraced event planning and baking in a bid to survive.
In his words;
”When you are proud to allow ur lawyers make ur shoes. Doctors sewing cloths scientist planning events and you tell everyone how you are ‘leading a nation’. Shame shame shame. #getthesax”