Nigerian Twitter Slams Juliet Ibrahim For ‘Demeaning Comments’ About Africa

Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has received a series of backlash over her comments on Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez Instagram Live Radio session.

The actress was attacked for saying that if it were her hosting the Live feed, all she would be seeing is account numbers from her fans.

Her statement was welcomed with harsh words as Twitter users dragged her.

The actress is, however, not the only one being dragged by the audience from the Live radio session as actor Ik Ogbonna had his served to him earlier.

