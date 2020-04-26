Nigerians Drag Apostle Suleman For Saying He Can Cure COVID-19 Patients

Apostle Suleman has come under massive heat after he asked the Federal Government to allow pastors to heal COVID 19 patients.

According to him, they should be allowed where the patients are so as to heal them.

Nigerians have now taken to Twitter to drag him with some asking the FG to grant him his wish.

Read some of the comments below;

Is the FG stopping Apostle Suleman from healing Covid-19 patients? Na waaoh! Is it not for him to just pray & the patients would be healed? If, however, Suleman wants to be laying hands on the patients, he should be allowed to live with them until everyone is healed. — The Roy ⚖🇳🇬 (@BarrROUN2013) April 25, 2020

How this people have followership (sic) needs to be researched. — Mr. Kelz (@Kelani_sam) April 26, 2020

Lmao, the NCDC isn’t a comedy show. He once claimed to have the powers to heal via TV. Let him use it now. — Teezon! (@TeezyFBaby1) April 26, 2020

Thank God you know Abuja very well, Gwagwalada is not far… Go and exercise your expertise in unibuja teaching hospital. — Galadima۞ (@ay_galadima) April 25, 2020

Enugbe pastors — Mr. Peppin (@peppindelaw68) April 25, 2020

Who is preventing this man from entering any isolation center of his choice?! Let him place his hand on them, don’t just let him leave. Get a space for him so he can heal everyone… — Suleiman Tajudeen (@Tjslyy) April 25, 2020