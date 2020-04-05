Trending

Nigerians React As Pastor Oyakhilome Says 5G Network Is A Sign That Rapture Is Near

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Nigerian Pastor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s thoughts on the proposed 5G mast to be brought to Nigeria.

According to Pastor Chris, this is a sign that rapture will take place soon as the devil is working overtime now.

Read Also: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome N1billion Faculty Of Engineering Gift To Benson Idahosa University

In his words;

The devil is moving ahead of his time, the happenings now are supposed to take place after the rapture. Now that we are at home, this is the time to pray not to watch TV . The rapture is very close the signs are there.”

Nigerians have now taken to social media to share their thoughts about this.

Read some of the comments below;

