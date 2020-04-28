Nigerians React As T.B Joshua Visits Mountain To Pray Against COVID-19

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react to reports that the general overseer of the Synagogue church of all nation, T.B Joshua is currently praying on the mountain for the pandemic ravaging nations to come to an end.

Reacting to his now-viral photo, Nigerians have queried why he went up the mountain with the intention of taking shots.

Others queried why he went up after initially prophesying that the pandemic would become a thing of the past by 27th March.

What Nigerians are saying below:

TB Joshua went to the moutain with Yoga mat and camera. Pele o Pelumi Jellybum https://t.co/yVdMtweNrd — Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) April 28, 2020

After God told TB Joshua that COVID-19 will end on the 27th of March but failed. He has now gone into the bush praying. Whereas in Matthew 6:5-6 God said. do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues & on the street corners to be seen by others pic.twitter.com/MZf1bZUMjJ — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) April 28, 2020

TB Joshua after the mountain prayer photo shoot pic.twitter.com/chclKyVTXf — Indod'Ensundu🇿🇦 (@RSurtur) April 28, 2020