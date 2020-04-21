Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Hits 12.26% In March

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate has risen to 12.26% in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country

The National Bureau of Statistics made the announcement in its latest inflation report.

The Bureau stated that based on the month on month analysis, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose by 12.26% in March 2020, higher than the rate (12.20%) recorded in February and 12.13% in January.

The report said the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states which started in April and various major disruptions in normal economic activity in several States did not have any major impact on March inflation which the report focused on.