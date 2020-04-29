Nine Passengers From Kano Turned Back By Nasarawa Govt

Nine passengers from Kano has been returned by Nasarawa government over fears of COVID-19.

Alhaji Abdulrahman Sani-Maigoro, the Chairman, Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, said the nine passengers were intercepted in Keffi on Tuesday.

According to Sani -Maigoro, the council took the action as part of the measures adopted by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Keffi Local Government Area of the state, Sani Maigoro said that the council also intercepted six vehicles with passengers from Kano and Lagos and returned them to their various destinations respectively.

“The report, which was sponsored by some people, who did not wish this local government and the state well is not only false but unfounded,” he said.

“I have done my best and will continue to do my best as I have a COVID-19 task force committee on-ground monitoring all roads and places bordering Keffi in order to contain the pandemic.

“I have set up the committee to work both day and night in order to ensure that people adhere strictly to government directives against COVID-19.

“This was evident in the interception of nine passengers in Sharon bus from Kano on Tuesday in addition to the arrest of violators of government order and they were returned to Kano,” he said.

Maigoro urged residents of the area to continue to observe total compliance with the directives given by government and experts to fight COVID-19 in the country.