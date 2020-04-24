Niniola Apata Gets Grammy Certificate Of Recognition On Beyonce’s Album (Photo)

Nigerian singer and performer, Niniola Apata, has revealed she received a certificate of recognition from the Grammy Award Recording Academy for her work as a composer on the album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ by American singer, Beyonce.

Beyonce featured Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, Niniola, and other African singers on the album which is the soundtrack to the 2019 remake of the 1994 film, The Lion King.

Niniola wrote and performed the song, ‘Find Your Way Back’, which contains elements of her 2017 song, ‘Maradona.’

See Her Post Here: