Nkechi Blessing Replies Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has left an Internet troll speechless after replying to his comment about her body.

The Internet troll identified as ‘Zamani’ had attacked the actress as he pointed out that her breast has fallen.

Responding to his comment on her post, the actress affirmed what he said in a very funny way that left ‘Zamani’ speechless.

The actress simply wrote: ‘my dear, something wey stands for 31 years suppose rest na’

