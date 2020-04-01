Entertainment

Nkechi Blessing Replies Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Nkechi Blessing
Nollywood Actress Nkechi Blessing

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has left an Internet troll speechless after replying to his comment about her body.

The Internet troll identified as ‘Zamani’ had attacked the actress as he pointed out that her breast has fallen.

Responding to his comment on her post, the actress affirmed what he said in a very funny way that left ‘Zamani’ speechless.

READ ALSO – Slay Queens Can’t Snap Again Because They Are In Their Real Houses: Nkechi Blessing

The actress simply wrote: ‘my dear, something wey stands for 31 years suppose rest na’

See The Post Here:

Nkechi Blessing
Between the actress and an internet troll

