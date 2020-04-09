Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally opened up about her failed relationship with a colleague, Mike Adeyemi.
The curvy actress, in an Instagram live, chat recounted how Nigerians caused the split-up and she also said she is loving her life.
Blessing said her ex-boyfriend kept receiving messages from people reminding him of her lifestyle so she has decided to keep her relationship off social media.
The plus-sized actress added that some people actually celebrated when the rumours about her broken relationship went viral.
Read Also: Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo
Watch the video below: