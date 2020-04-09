Entertainment

Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Her Failed Relationship With Mike Adeyemi (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has finally opened up about her failed relationship with a colleague, Mike Adeyemi.

The curvy actress, in an Instagram live, chat recounted how Nigerians caused the split-up and she also said she is loving her life.

Blessing said her ex-boyfriend kept receiving messages from people reminding him of her lifestyle so she has decided to keep her relationship off social media.

The plus-sized actress added that some people actually celebrated when the rumours about her broken relationship went viral.

Read Also: Etinosa Idemudia, Halima Abubakar Clash Over Stolen Baby Photo

Watch the video below:

