Nkechi Blessing Steps Out With Customized Face Mask

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nkechi Blessing
Nkechi Blessing

 

Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instagram page on Thursday to show off her full look as she stepped out for an important meeting.

The actress wore a customized face mask that matched her outfit for protective measures against the novel coronavirus.

Sharing the photos via the photo-sharing app, the actress wrote;

”Egungun be careful Na express You Dey Go💃🏻💃🏻…Out for a very important meeting, Fully covered“

Although, some of her fans have praised her outfit, others mocked her as one of her followers commented that the face-mask resembles an underwear.

See her full post and reactions below:

The actress’ post and reactions
The actress’ post and reactions
More reactions trailing the post
More reactions trailing the post

