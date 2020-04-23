NLC Warns Against Lockdown Extension

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the federal government to reconsider any plan of further extension of the lockdown of the nation.

According to a letter by Ayuba Wabba, further extension of the lockdown of the nation may spell doom.

He said: “Within the first two weeks of the lockdown in some parts of the country, there were widespread acts of civil disobedience, inducement of law enforcement agents to gain passes and even various forms of violent crimes.

“The truth is that our economy might relapse into a prolonged coma if the current lockdown in the nation’s nerve centres goes beyond the current extension.”