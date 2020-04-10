NMA Seeks Screening Of Chinese Medical Team In Nigeria

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has advised that visiting Chinese medical team be thoroughly screened by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and other relevant regulatory bodies.

President of the association, Dr Francis Faduyile, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “We call on all healthcare professionals to be wary of un-certified Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China.

“We demand a thorough screening of the medical team of experts by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies to verify their status.

“We further call on the Federal Government to publish the names, designations/status and qualifications of the Chinese medical experts.’’

“We are rather against pulling the wool over our eyes going by the recent statement issued by the Managing Director of the Chinese donor firm operating in Nigeria, that the medical personnel will be treating Chinese workers in their facilities.

“We are taken aback at this statement as this is at variance with the information supplied by the Honourable Minister of Health.

“We wish also to ask when medical expatriates started coming to sovereign states to treat their nationals. What happens to the Nigerians working in those facilities?”