NNPC Filling Station Inferno Claimed 30 Vehicles: LASEMA

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
NNPC Ogba Station on fire
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has revealed that the fire outbreak at the NNPC filling station at Ogba area of Lagos destroyed 30 vehicles.

Recall that there was a fire outbreak at the NNPC petrol station located along College Road in the Ogba area of Lagos State on Monday.

The Director-General, (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu gave this update on Tuesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu while confirming the incident to newsmen in Lagos, said that a tanker with 33,000 litres of diesel caught fire while discharging its contents into an underground tank at the NNPC filling station.

