No Body Of Work Released Or Unreleased Can Match It – Brymo Tackles Troll Over His New Album

Nigerian singer Brymo has put a social media user in his place after the latter commented about his latest album, ‘Yellow.’
The Twitter user has stated that the album is good but not great, a statement Brymo was far from okay with.
The Twitter user tweeted: “Finally had time to listen to Brymo’s Yellow album. Just good not great.”
The singer wasted no time in replying saying: “It’s a great album tho.. no body of work on the continent, released and unreleased can match it in a decade… at least until my next major release.”
