No One Is giving Us Food Again In Our Dreams – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has shades her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill again.

The single mom of one, took to her IG page to slam her ex whom she has in the past accused of trying to kill he rin her dream by giving her food to eat.

Taking to her IG page, the actress stated that she woke up hungry, adding that with the pandemic ravaging the world everyone is broke to the extent that no one is bringing her food in her dream as they use to.

”Woke up thinking of food!!!

”Even in dreamland, things are hard. no one is giving us food again in our dreams

#HELL IS BROKE😩”