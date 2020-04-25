No One Wanted To Sign Or Listen To Me, Except M.I – Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer Ric Hassani has shared his story on how music started for him in Lagos.

According to the singer, when he first arrived Lagos some years back, to pursue his music, no one wanted to sign him or listen to him except for M.I.

He tweeted;

”I came to lagos, not one person wanted to sign me or even give me an ear expect for the king MI and that was after I dropped Gentleman in 2015, and I’ve been here since 2009. You don’t want to know what I’ve been through, very few know the story. Respect me appropriately, please.”