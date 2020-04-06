No Research Linking 5G Network With COVID-19: Minister

Following the conspiracy theory pointing that the new 5g network may be responsible for the novel coronavirus death, Nigeria’s minister for communication, Dr Isa Ali Pantami has stated that he is yet to see a technological publication to back such claim.

Pantami made this known during a live television program on Channels Television on Sunday.

“Firstly, it is not what is said online that government will work with. We are always taking decisions based on the opinions of experts, based on research,” he said.

“When it comes to health, we have (the) World Health Organisation and many health bodies.

“I just want you to bring out any research which they have conducted and (in which they) made their position about 5G’s relationship with COVID-19. I am yet to see anyone from the World Health Organisation.”

“This is a body that accommodates our experts in health globally. We have ITU, the International Telecommunication Union.

“I just challenge you to let me know one expert or ITU as a body or any other professional body that conducted research and also made it public that this is the position,” the minister stressed.