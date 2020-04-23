Nollywood Actor Condemns Threat, Harassment Of Journalists In Ebonyi

The alleged harassment and intimidation of journalists in Ebonyi State have drawn the condemnation from Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu.

Recall that earlier, the Ebonyi State governor had threatened to use whips on journalists who publish negative stories about the state.

Reacting to his statement, Mr Maduagwu took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter.

READ ALSO – If You Have The Pen, We Have The Koboko – Umahi Threatens Journalists

Sharing on Instagram, Maduagwu wrote in part: “Dear Governor Umahi, the press is not responsible for the increasing monotonic poverty level in Ebonyi State, use your imaginary Koboko to eradicating poverty in your State…”

See Post Here: