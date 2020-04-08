Nollywood Actor Mr Ibu Shares Photo Of His Wife

Popular comic actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, took to his social media space to show off his beautiful wife and mother of his three children.

The actor shared a raunchy photo of his wife in which she could be seen donning a black lingerie.

Mr Ibu went on to boast about his skills when it comes to picking the finest women.

“If u want get married pls look n thimk well like i did to pick up a professional model as wife she refused to look at my face but held unto d love i built for her“

Read Also: “I Don’t Have A Facebook Account” – Iyabo Ojo Warns Fans About Impersonators

See the post below: