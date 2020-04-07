Nollywood Actor Tells Daddy Freeze To Borrow Wisdom From Mercy

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has got a message for popular on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze.

Mr Maduagwu, in an Instagram post, asked the OAP to tap into Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke’s sense before making statements.

Maduagwu’s post is coming after the OAP took a swipe at Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his theory on the link between 5G networks and coronavirus.

READ ALSO – ‘There Would Be Lot Of Breakups, Separations After Coronavirus’ – Uche Maduagwu

The actor, reacting to Daddy Freeze’s comments asked the OAP to tap into Mercy’s unlimited wisdom before making any comment about pastor Chris.

See His Post Here: