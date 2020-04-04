EntertainmentUncategorized

Nollywood Actress Efe Irele Raises Awareness About Autism

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Budding Nollywood actress, Efe Michelle Irele took to social media on Saturday to create awareness about autism.

In the video, the actress, who is quite popular for her role in the video of Adekunle Gold’s hit single ‘Sade’, revealed her brother, Ben is autistic.

Irele encouraged people to stop discriminating against those with special needs and she captioned the video;

“April is #AutismAwareness month, tell someone about autism, together we can make a better world for those with autism. Sending love and light to everyone out there taking care and living with someone with special needs, I say well done! We are in this together and God will continue to give the strength and endless love to keep pushing 💙”

Read Also: Funke Akindele Celebrates Husband On His 43rd Birthday (Photo)

Watch the video below:

