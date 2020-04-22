Northern Governors Forum Approves Ban Of Almajiri System

Northern Governors Forum have approved the ban of almajiri system in all the nineteen states in the region.

The governors reportedly gave the approval during a meeting yesterday which was done via teleconferencing.

Also Read: Deportation Of Almajiri Is Unreasonable: Shehu Sani

The meeting was presided by the Northern States Governors Forum Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

In a statement, Governor Lalong said they agreed to take a cue from Kano, Kaduna and Nasarawa States who have begun returning Almajiri children to families and states of origin, while those within their States who do not have parents are taken care of by the Government.

They vowed never to allow the system to persist any longer because of the social challenges associated with it including the perpetuation of poverty, illiteracy, insecurity and social disorder.

The Governor also called for more COVID-19 testing centers in the north from the federal government and the Nigerian Center Disease and Control

Lalong and the northern governor stated that all States in the region should have at least one center in order to make the detection of the disease and its management easier and faster.