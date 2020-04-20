Not All Single Mom Lived A Reckless Life – Actress Bimbo Thomas

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Bimbo Thomas
Bimbo Thomas

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas as taken to social media to pass a very strong message to those that believe that single mum lived a reckless and ended up with kids.

According to the actress and single mum of one, the only parent in a child’s life doesn’t mean the mom is or was a reckless woman.

Read Also: Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas reveals actors she admires and would love to kiss on set

“Not all single moms lived a reckless life, most were betrayed by men and circumstances. A lot of them are actually super heroes. Copy that. Stay home, stay safe,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Copy that ……., #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Abimbola Idowu Thomas (@iambimbothomas) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here