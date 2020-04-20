Not All Single Mom Lived A Reckless Life – Actress Bimbo Thomas

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas as taken to social media to pass a very strong message to those that believe that single mum lived a reckless and ended up with kids.

According to the actress and single mum of one, the only parent in a child’s life doesn’t mean the mom is or was a reckless woman.

“Not all single moms lived a reckless life, most were betrayed by men and circumstances. A lot of them are actually super heroes. Copy that. Stay home, stay safe,” she wrote.