Nothing Like Overnight Success, Every Successful Person Has A Backend – Swanky Jerry

Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo aka Swanky Jerry has shared a motivational story on how to attain success.

Sharing a throwback photo of himself, Swanky Jerry revealed he started designing at a tender age and worked his way up to where he is today.

”PEOPLE: When did you start fashion

ME : Long long time ago ..I was born with it 🤣

”OH I CUSTOMIZED MY JACKET MYSELF .. Took a few days 🤣🤣🤣🤣 There is nothing like overnight success… every successful person has a back end story ….. Believe In your dreams … be inspired… Stay consistent, be passionate, PRAY THURSDAY THROWBACK MOTIVATION.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_UUeatnz17/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link