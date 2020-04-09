Nothing Really Matters In This World Without Good Health – Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has expressed that nothing really matters in this world except there is good health.

She made the comment amid the growing concern of increasing figure of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

22 new cases of the novel disease were confirmed across the country on Wednesday, 8th April with Lagos being the epicentre followed by Abuja.

However, the good news is that people are constantly being treated for the deadly disease in Nigerian medical centres.

She wrote:

Nothing really matters in this world if you don’t have good health.