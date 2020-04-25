NSCDC Arrests Nigerien Sisters Serving As Informants To Zamfara Bandits

Two sisters from Niger alongside one man have been arrested by men of the NSCDC in Zamfara State.

The two Nigerien sisters were serving as informants to bandits in Anka local government area of Zamfara State.

The suspects were arrested along Bagega road in the Anka council area by NSCDC operatives on surveillance patrol who acted on intelligence.

The male suspect identified as Shafiu Abdullahi has confessed to assisting “Shaho”, a suspected leader of a cattle rustling and kidnapping gang by supplying him arms and other items.

According to the corps commandant Aliyu Garba, the two sisters from the Madawa district of Kwanni in the Niger Republic, Binta and Balki Hussaini are girlfriends of a bandit identified as “Jijji”—believed to be among cattle rustlers terrorising residents of Anka.

Garba said: “Preliminary investigation activities against the suspects is completed and the command will soon transfer them to other sister agencies for further investigation and determination.”