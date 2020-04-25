Obaseki Yet To Get Official Resignation Letter From Chief Of Staff

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he is yet to receive any official letter of resignation from his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele.

Akerele is believed to have stepped down “based on administrative and governance grounds”.

However, the Governor in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, insisted there is no official communication.

Osagie stated that the story has only been making the rounds on social media.

Osagie, however, noted that whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it.