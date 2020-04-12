Entertainment

Obey Lockdown Directives, Naira Marley Tells Fans (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley received a court order in exchange for a plea deal after flouting the social distancing directive made by the government.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper alongside politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi tendered apology letters to the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rapper made a video which is one of his sentences by the court for attending Funke Akindele’s birthday.

In the video, Naira Marley looked calm till he began laughing while sharing his safety messages to his fans.

The Marlian lord advised fellow Nigerians to always keep social distancing as instructed by the government.

Watch the video below:

