Offset Allegedly Begs Baby Mama For Sex While Married To Cardi B

One of Offset’s baby mamas, Shya L’amour has blasted him while releasing receipts showing that he asked to have sex with her though he’s married to Cardi B.

Shya, who is a singer, released chats she alleges are from Offset. In it, Offset was asking to have sex with Shya and the date shows the messages were sent after his marriage to Cardi.

Offset and Shya, real name Nicole Algarin, have previously made headlines over their ongoing child support battles over their daughter, Kalea; whom Shya says Cardi has taken in as her own.

In a previous interview with TMZ, Shya said Cardi has been a positive influence on Offset and he’s grown a lot with her in his life. She also acknowledged that Cardi is kind and treats her daughter Kalea and Offset’s other children well.

READ ALSO – Cardi B, Offset Gush Over Their Love, Relationship (Photo)

Shya is now blasting Offset for financially cutting her and their daughter off, and coupled the announcements with messages from 2018, which show the Migos rapper begging to have sex while married to Cardi B, who was pregnant with Kulture at the time.

See Photos Here:

The messages between Offset and his baby mama Shya L’amour date back to when Cardi B was pregnant with Kulture.