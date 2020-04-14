National News

Okowa Extends Stay-At-Home Order By Two Weeks

By Valerie Oke

Delta state government has announced the extension of the stay at home order imposed on the state for a further two weeks to gain more ground in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

This was made known via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the state on Tuesday, 14th April.

The state currently has three confirmed cases of the deadly disease.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has just announced that the stay-at-home order in Delta State will be extended for another two weeks.”

