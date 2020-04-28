Okowa Relaxes Lockdown In Delta State From April 30

As efforts to ease the economic effects of Coronavirus on residents, Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

Recall that on April 1, Governor Okowa ordered the total lockdown of the State indefinitely.

In a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday in Asaba, the governor said all workers from Grade Level 12 should resume work from Thursday, April 30.

He, however, announced the compulsory use of face masks by residents of the state while upholding the Federal Government interstates lockdown except for those on essential services.