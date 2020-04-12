Lifestyle

Older Women Are More Loving Than Younger Women – Nigerian Man

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian man as taken to social media to share his opinion about relationships saying older women are better to date.

The man identified as Uzoma Favour argued that being in a relationship with an older woman is the “sexiest” thing ever because older women are stable, sweeter, and more lovable than younger women.

Read Also: "My Imagination Has Me Dating Drake" – Toke Makinwa

In is post;

”MY OPINION
I am of the firm opinion that older women are more lovable, sweet and stable than younger women. Being in a relationship with an older woman is the most “sexiest” thing ever (my opinion).

”This is not to say that younger women are not as lovable, but there is a difference between they two. Maybe it is the same reason why younger women date men who are capable of fathering them or even twice their fathers age. Although, age is just a number.

”Have you ever dated an older woman?

”What was your experience? Anyway, not my business.

”Older women are very focused, they know what the want, and they are very experienced. They know where they are headed to. They are in control of themselves and nothing drives them nut.

”An older is not like Simbi who is younger and care more about money, clothes, phones and other material things than the relationship itself. 

”Neither is she like Aisha who wants to be babysitted. An older woman is not like Ada who is worried about “ngwo-gwo or Isi ewu…..

”Most older women dating younger men are stable women(Financially, intellectually and Emotionally). They do not need anyone’s money. They do not want you to buy them flashy things they can get for themselves.
”Me: I am not talking about grandma.”

