Olori Chanel Chin Speaks On Her Troubled Marriage With Oluwo Of Iwo (Video)

Olori Chanel Chin, the ex-wife of Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, opened up about their troubled marriage in an explosive interview with Asabe Afrika.

The ex-Queen recounted how her five-year marriage to the monarch hit rock bottom as she accused her ex-husband of being unfaithful.

Olori Chanel alleged that she once caught him sleeping with their 13-year-old maid in their matrimonial bed and she stated that he defended himself, saying it was allowed since he was a king.

The mother of one also revealed how the monarch turned her into a punching bag and indulged in drug use.

It didn’t end there as she also accused him of neglecting their son’s education.

The Jamaican lady alleged that their son only spent 2 days in school before the king ordered his withdrawal and until she left his palace, their child never went to school.

Watch the full video below: