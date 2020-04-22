Omawumi Remembers Dagin After 10 Years (Video)

Nigerian singer, Omawumi has remembered late indigenous rapper, singer, and song writer, Olaitan Olaonipekun simply known and addressed as Dagrin exactly 10 years after passing on.

Taking to her Instagram page to remember the late singer, Omawumi sang her verse in the popular ‘tribute to Dagrin’ while emphasizing how much she misses him.

The late Dagrin died after a ghastly motor accident which occurred around Alakara area of Mushin, Lagos State.

He was said yo have died three days later at the intensive care of a hospital.

Watch her video below: