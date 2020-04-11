Trending

Omokri Blasts Buhari Over Treatment Of Nigerians In China

By Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari has called out the President over the maltreatment of Nigerians in China.

Recall that a video emerged purportedly showing how the Chinese government has harrased Nigerians throwing them out of their homes and making them sleep on the streets of Guangzhou, in Guangdong Province of China.

Also Read: NMA Seeks Screening Of Chinese Medical Team In Nigeria

Reacting to the development, Reno described President Buhari as a disgrace, stating that no President would be so calm while citizens of his country are being maltreated in a foreign country.

Reno also praised Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on his proactiveness on the issue.

See his tweet below:

