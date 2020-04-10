Omokri Knocks SGF Over Comment On Decay In Health Sector

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has slammed the Secretary-General of the Federation, Boss Mustapha over his lack of knowledge on the state of the health infrastructure in Nigeria.

Recall that the SGF on Thursday revealed that he didn’t know how bad the health sector in the nation is until the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Reacting to this statement, Reno expressed that this statement from the SGF shouldn’t come as a surprise as the SGF and his boss only patronise foreign hospitals.

