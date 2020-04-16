Omokri Loses Grandfather

Reno Omokri, former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan, has announced the death of his grandfather.

Mr Omokri announced the loss on Monday night on Instagram, saying his grandfather was someone he respected and loved the most.

He wrote

”I just lost the man I respect and love the most, bar none, living or dead, except Christ. The man that in my native tongue (Itsekiri), I would call my olayemi.

”I lost my grandfather. I was born in his house. He brought me up as a son. This will be my last post for the next 3 days.”

May his soul rest in peace.