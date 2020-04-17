Omoni Oboli Tells Fans To Beg Her Son After Barbing His Hair

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has asked her fans to assist her in pleading with one of her sons, Tobe Oboli after she gave him a haircut on Wednesday.

The mother of three shared a video capturing the moment she was cutting his hair and she wrote;

“You people should help me beg @tobeoboli🙏🏾

I was on my own jeje o, he said I should help him cut his hair 😩

Now he has refused to do more TikTok videos with me 🤦🏽‍♀️

Meanwhile the association of people that used mouth to cut the hair na dem plenty pass 🙄”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BCbR4JBf3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link