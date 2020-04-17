Entertainment

Omoni Oboli Tells Fans To Beg Her Son After Barbing His Hair

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Dickson Etuhu Gets Five-Year Ban For Match Fixing In Sweden

Former Nigeria international, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after his...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 17th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Lockdown: Okowa Distributes...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: Ekweremadu Condemns Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Security Operatives

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has aired his displeasure at the report of extrajudicial killings in several parts...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food Items To Low-Income Families (Photos)

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.Speaker, Nasarawa State House of...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has asked her fans to assist her in pleading with one of her sons, Tobe Oboli after she gave him a haircut on Wednesday.

Omoni Oboli and her sons
Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli and her sons

The mother of three shared a video capturing the moment she was cutting his hair and she wrote;

“You people should help me beg @tobeoboli🙏🏾
I was on my own jeje o, he said I should help him cut his hair 😩
Now he has refused to do more TikTok videos with me 🤦🏽‍♀️
Meanwhile the association of people that used mouth to cut the hair na dem plenty pass 🙄”

Read Also: Yvonne Jegede Speaks On Relationship With Orezi

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_BCbR4JBf3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Previous articleLockdown: Ekweremadu Condemns Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Security Operatives
Next article19 People Die Of Lassa Fever In Bauchi: State Govt
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Actress Rita Edochie Cancels Birthday Celebration Over Coronavirus

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has revealed the reason she did not celebrate her birthday with cheers and laughter.The actress added a year to...
Read more

Victoria Inyama Condoles Mercy Aigbe Over Death Of Her Sister

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has sent her condolence message to colleague and friend Mercy Aigbe who recently lost her sister.The actress took to Instagram...
Read more

Actress Tonto Dikeh Has A Message For Haters (Photos)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, has sent a word to people wishing the destruction of others.The actress is not one to be...
Read more

Lockdown: Omoni Oboli Sends Message To Victims Of Domestic Abuse (Video)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actress and director, Omoni Oboli has shared a message to victims of abuse, using the social media platform, Tik Tok.In her Tik Tok...
Read more
- Advertisement -