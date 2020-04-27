Omotola Jalade Celebrates Husband With Sweet Words On World Pilots’ Day

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her Instagram page to celebrate her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde on World Pilots’ Day.

The mother of 4 posted photos of her husband in his uniform with the caption;

”Happy #worldpilotday ! Better Late than Never. Lol… Have Never heard of this till today.

To One of the Best Pilots Africa has Produced, Your Passangers have attested to you having the “Smoothest Landing Ever”, a cordial , jovial Pilot and Extremely Reliable Training Capt. …and to all the Pilots out there , who we totally Rely on to bring us safely to the ground when we Fly … Thank you! #captainekeinde #thecaptain … I feel the Most Safe when you’re the One flying me. 💋#worldpilotsday”

Read Also: ‘I Feel Happier And Fulfilled’ – Adunni Ade Speaks On Converting To Islam

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_didhfAyZr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link