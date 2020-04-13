Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mourns Death Of Her Cousin (Photo)

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been thrown into mourning state following the death of her cousin in the United Kingdom.

The actress revealed the family member died from a kidney transplant complication and she blamed it on the UK healthcare system.

Omotola wrote;

“I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t get COVID-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on COVID and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad.

“Smh .. Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him.”

See the full post below: