Entertainment

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Mourns Death Of Her Cousin (Photo)

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has been thrown into mourning state following the death of her cousin in the United Kingdom.

The actress revealed the family member died from a kidney transplant complication and she blamed it on the UK healthcare system.

Omotola wrote;

“I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t get COVID-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on COVID and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad.

“Smh .. Jalad is gone. He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him.”

Read Also: Lagos Discharges 5 Coronavirus Patients

See the full post below:

Her post
Her post

Her post
Her post

Previous articleTiwa Savage Parties With American Rapper Diddy On Instagram Live (Video)
Next articleSocialite Huddah Monroe Reacts To 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Adekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold has reacted to the reports of the robbery cases in Lagos state making rounds on social media.Taking to the...
Read more

Susan Peters Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife For Making Controversial Remark About Africa

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian actress, Susan Peters has blasted Bill Gates’ wife, Belinda for the controversial statement she made while expressing her concerns over the poor health care...
Read more

Davido Gushes Over His Second Daughter On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido took to his Instagram page on Sunday to gush over his second daughter, Hailey.The singer flooded...
Read more

I Can No Longer Feed Myself – Actor Mike Godson Writes VP Osinbajo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor Mike Godson has penned an open letter to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that there's hunger in...
Read more
- Advertisement -