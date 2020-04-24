Ondo Gov, Akeredolu Sacks Aide For Abandoning Office, Responsibilities

The Special Assistant on Youths and Students Affairs, to the Ondo state government, Banji Adewumi has been sacked by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu for neglecting his duties.

According to a statement by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, he has travelled out of the country for some months now and his office has suffered his absence as a result.

“It was recently discovered that Adewumi has abandoned the office and his responsibilities for some months now, and that he is no longer resident in the country.

Read Also: Easter: Akeredolu Makes U-turn, Locks Down Ondo Over COVID-19

“Expectedly, his absence has made the office suffer serious neglect, which if left unattended to, may lead to incalculable damage in the relationship between the government and the students’ population,’’ he said.

“The governor wishes the new appointee success in his job and urged him to see his assignment as a challenge to create a platform for robust relationship between the government and youths in the state,’’ he said.