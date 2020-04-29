Ondo Govt Begins Production Of Nose Masks (Photos)

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced that the state has started the production of locally made nose masks.

According to a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Akeredolu said the state intends to begin with the production of 500,000 pieces.

However, he gave the good news that the state is already ahead of schedule in terms of production.

“I visited our nose mask operation in Akure. Good to see them working fast to meet the 500,000 masks goal ahead of schedule. Kudos to the tailors association for meeting up to the challenge.”