Ondo State Records New Case Of Coronavirus

Ondo state has been hit by a new case of novel coronavirus on Friday, the state government confirms.

According to the state commissioner for health, Wahab Adegbenro, the new case has been confirmed to be a middle-aged man who lives at Ijoka area of the state capital, Akure

Upon confirmation, he has since been transferred to the state’s Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro road, Akure and all his family members are under quarantine.

Currently, there are 288 confirmed cases of the novel disease with Lagos as the epicentre and Abuja as second on the chart.

However, more good news were recorded in Lagos state on Friday as seven new patients were discharged after treatments.