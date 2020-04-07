Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended.

The president had, penultimate week ordered total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT for 14 days to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said only the president has the power to grant extension, but noted that Buhari did said the lockdown would be for 14 days in the ‘first instance’.

He said the presidential taskforce had come to Lagos for a revaluation and report back to the president, adding that Buhari locked down Lagos, Ogun and FCT based on advice from the Minister of Health.

“It is only Buhari who can say that the lockdown will be extended or not. He did say during his address that Lagos, Ogun and FCT would be shut down for 14 days in the first instance,” he said.

Mustapha noted that objectives the lockdown had been achieved, the presidential task force would report back to Buhari for him to take the necessary action whether to extend the lockdown or not, saying that would be done before the week ran out.