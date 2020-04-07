National News

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Only Buhari Can Determine Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT – FG

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia Expecting Up To 200,000 Cases Within Weeks – Minister

Saudi Arabia is expecting up to 200,000 coronavirus cases within weeks, the country's health minister, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said today,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The Federal Government says only President Muhammadu Buhari can decide whether or not, the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT will be extended.

The president had, penultimate week ordered total lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and FCT for 14 days to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said only the president has the power to grant extension, but noted that Buhari did said the lockdown would be for 14 days in the ‘first instance’.

He said the presidential taskforce had come to Lagos for a revaluation and report back to the president, adding that Buhari locked down Lagos, Ogun and FCT based on advice from the Minister of Health.

Read Also: Lagos Discharges Female COVID-19 Patient

“It is only Buhari who can say that the lockdown will be extended or not. He did say during his address that Lagos, Ogun and FCT would be shut down for 14 days in the first instance,” he said.

Mustapha noted that objectives the lockdown had been achieved, the presidential task force would report back to Buhari for him to take the necessary action whether to extend the lockdown or not, saying that would be done before the week ran out.

Previous articleNollywood Actor Tells Daddy Freeze To Borrow Wisdom From Mercy
Next articleNigeria On Course To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic: FG
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Buhari Sends Solidarity Message To UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

National News Valerie Oke - 0
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his message of solidarity to UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson who was rushed into intensive care after suffering serious...
Read more

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun the distribution of palliatives to...
Read more

COVID-19: Umahi Orders Production Of 200,000 Face Masks

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has ordered the production of 200,000 face masks to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.According to reports, the face...
Read more

Covid-19: Fayose Canvasses Stomach Infrastructure To Save Lives

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has canvassed for stomach infrastructure at all levels as a tool to combat the novel...
Read more
- Advertisement -