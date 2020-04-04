LifestyleHealth and Food

Only One Positive Coronavirus Patient Escaped From Isolation Centre: Osun Govt

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The government of Osun has dismissed reports that six persons who tested positive for coronavirus escaped from isolation centre in the state.

In a statement, Funke Egbemode, commissioner for information, disclosed that only one person was found missing after a headcount was conducted on Saturday morning.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story purporting that six persons were missing from our Isolation centre in Ejigbo. One of the writers quoted a non-existent statement from the government to lend some measure of credibility to the story,” the statement read.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Former DG Of Nigeria Law School Dies In UK

“Nothing can be further from the truth. As a government, we have not issued any statement to confirm or deny such story. Besides, a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients, is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo.

“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus.

“This morning we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons. The State Government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts.

“We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against Coronavirus.”

